Bay City woman reports assault from m...

Bay City woman reports assault from moving car 37 minutes ago A...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Mid-Coast Family Services has a hotline always available at 361-573-4357. A 29-year-old Bay City man was arrested Sunday morning after his girlfriend, a passenger in his car, phoned police, reporting he assaulted her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bay City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
neighbor Sun xoxo 1
Edwards sr Feb 19 idk 2
curious Jan '17 ready 1
Looking for a kitten Jan '17 samoogle 1
Any moms looking for mom friends Jan '17 girltalk 3
Rotureaux Nov '16 Hatesweeny 1
Norman mejias. Nov '16 Brunette 1
See all Bay City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bay City Forum Now

Bay City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bay City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Bay City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,539 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC