Bay City woman reports assault from moving car 37 minutes ago A...
Mid-Coast Family Services has a hotline always available at 361-573-4357. A 29-year-old Bay City man was arrested Sunday morning after his girlfriend, a passenger in his car, phoned police, reporting he assaulted her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bay City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|neighbor
|Sun
|xoxo
|1
|Edwards sr
|Feb 19
|idk
|2
|curious
|Jan '17
|ready
|1
|Looking for a kitten
|Jan '17
|samoogle
|1
|Any moms looking for mom friends
|Jan '17
|girltalk
|3
|Rotureaux
|Nov '16
|Hatesweeny
|1
|Norman mejias.
|Nov '16
|Brunette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bay City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC