El Rancho Theatre, the place to watch movies 20 minutes ago
Editor's Note: Portions of the following article originally appeared in the Victoria Advocate in 2012 under the heading "Vanished from Victoria: El Rancho Theatre." During the 1940s, '50s and into the '60s most Victorians, when they thought about going to a movie theater, thought of going to either the El Rancho on the north side of DeLeon Plaza, or to the Uptown, on the south side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Bay City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Looking for a kitten
|Thu
|samoogle
|1
|Any moms looking for mom friends
|Jan 8
|girltalk
|3
|Rotureaux
|Nov '16
|Hatesweeny
|1
|Norman mejias.
|Nov '16
|Brunette
|1
|Review: Hamman Oaks Apartments
|Oct '16
|Margaret sosa
|1
|Richard & Irene
|Oct '16
|name
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bay City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC