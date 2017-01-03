Bay City shaken by beloved K9's death...

Bay City shaken by beloved K9's death an hour from now

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Although a service is yet to be scheduled, one will definitely be planned for the following week. Those who wish to attend should call the Bay City Police Department for details at 979-245-8500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bay City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
Any moms looking for mom friends Jan 3 allsmiles 1
Rotureaux Nov '16 Hatesweeny 1
Norman mejias. Nov '16 Brunette 1
Review: Hamman Oaks Apartments Oct '16 Margaret sosa 1
Richard & Irene Oct '16 name 2
New gas station convenient store in markham tx Oct '16 name 1
See all Bay City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bay City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Matagorda County was issued at January 07 at 3:09PM CST

Bay City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bay City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Bay City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,382 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,572

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC