Oklahoma City Energy FC sign former Houston Dynamo winger Alex Dixon
The Oklahoma City Energy FC has announced on Thursday that they have signed former Houston Dynamo winger Alex Dixon for the 2017 season - pending league and federation approval. Dixon, 26, will join OKC after a brief stint with the Jacksonville Armada, where he appeared in 15 matches for the club, scoring two goals and assisting one.
