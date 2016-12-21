Oklahoma City Energy FC sign former H...

Oklahoma City Energy FC sign former Houston Dynamo winger Alex Dixon

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Big D Soccer

The Oklahoma City Energy FC has announced on Thursday that they have signed former Houston Dynamo winger Alex Dixon for the 2017 season - pending league and federation approval. Dixon, 26, will join OKC after a brief stint with the Jacksonville Armada, where he appeared in 15 matches for the club, scoring two goals and assisting one.

