Bay City woman found dead on beach 22...

Bay City woman found dead on beach 22 minutes ago The body of a Bay...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The body of a Bay City woman, who disappeared in the surf Sunday afternoon was found about 7 p.m. Sunday on Matagorda Beach. The woman, identified as Connie Chanik McCarthy, 55, was found washed up on shore about half of a mile east of the Matagorda jetties, according to a news release from the Matagorda County sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bay City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rotureaux Nov 29 Hatesweeny 1
Norman mejias. Nov '16 Brunette 1
Review: Hamman Oaks Apartments Oct '16 Margaret sosa 1
Richard & Irene Oct '16 name 2
New gas station convenient store in markham tx Oct '16 name 1
old markham tx bank Oct '16 michi 1
Heard there is a Muslim training camp there.... (Nov '15) Oct '16 Blondie 2
See all Bay City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bay City Forum Now

Bay City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bay City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Bay City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,049

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC