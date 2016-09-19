Motive a mystery in Bay City murder-suicide 5 minutes ago...

Motive a mystery in Bay City murder-s...

Motive a mystery in Bay City murder-suicide

Sep 19, 2016 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Investigators are working to understand why a brother and sister were fatally shot Saturday night outside a Bay City nursing facility. Corpus Christi resident Judson F. Marsters Jr., 60, was found dead outside Matagorda House with a gunshot wound to his head, said Bay City police Capt.

