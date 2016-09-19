Bay City police investigate murder-suicide - 11 minutes ago
Investigators are working to understand why a brother and sister were fatally shot Saturday night outside a Bay City nursing facility. Corpus Christi resident Judson F. Marsters Jr., 60, was found dead outside Matagorda House with a gunshot wound to his head, said Bay City police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Bay City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rotureaux
|Nov 29
|Hatesweeny
|1
|Norman mejias.
|Nov 24
|Brunette
|1
|Review: Hamman Oaks Apartments
|Oct '16
|Margaret sosa
|1
|Richard & Irene
|Oct '16
|name
|2
|New gas station convenient store in markham tx
|Oct '16
|name
|1
|old markham tx bank
|Oct '16
|michi
|1
|Heard there is a Muslim training camp there.... (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Blondie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bay City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC