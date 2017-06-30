Man wanted for attempted purse-snatch...

Man wanted for attempted purse-snatching Saturday, July 1

Police in Battle Creek are looking for a 5-foot-5 man in his 30s who attempted to steal a purse from a woman in the 700 block of Capital Avenue Northeast. It happened before 3 a.m. Saturday after the woman came home.

