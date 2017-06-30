Man shot by police in Battle Creek fo...

Man shot by police in Battle Creek following home invasion, short chase

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: MLive.com

A man was shot and injured by police early Sunday after police say he shot at officers following a home invasion and short chase. Detective Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Wed Local 94
lorrie ives (May '16) Jun 23 donald 9
News Michigan mom makes plea: Send my kid to college Jun 23 donald 2
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... May '17 gocamel go 8
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) May '17 ted 8
News Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ... May '17 ted 2
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,517 • Total comments across all topics: 282,297,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC