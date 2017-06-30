Woman could get life if conviced of child abuse Friday, June 30

A Battle Creek woman has had child abuse charges against her upgraded to the most serious she can face after a preliminary hearing that revealed shocking allegations of neglect. Megan Schug has been ordered to face trail for keeping her autistic four year old son locked in a closet with limited room to move, underfeeding and beating Dr.Charles Yenger testified that the child, Maloyd Gaines, was near death when Schug brought him into the Emergency Room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.