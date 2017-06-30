Woman could get life if conviced of c...

Woman could get life if conviced of child abuse Friday, June 30

Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

A Battle Creek woman has had child abuse charges against her upgraded to the most serious she can face after a preliminary hearing that revealed shocking allegations of neglect. Megan Schug has been ordered to face trail for keeping her autistic four year old son locked in a closet with limited room to move, underfeeding and beating Dr.Charles Yenger testified that the child, Maloyd Gaines, was near death when Schug brought him into the Emergency Room.

