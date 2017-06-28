SAU student takes third place in Grea...

SAU student takes third place in Great Lakes Review writing contest

Junior English major April Kragt has been named the third-place winner in Great Lakes Review's Narrative Map College Student Writing Contest. The publication, which features poetry, fiction and non-fiction of talented writers from Michigan and other Great Lakes states, announced Kragt as the winner in April.

