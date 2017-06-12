Rep. Maturen hospitalized after car wreck
State Representative Dave Maturen will be missing out on the next couple of days in Lansing as he recovers from a car wreck that left him with multiple broken bones. The Republican from Vicksburg was on his way Friday afternoon to participate in the Cereal Festival Parade in Battle Creek when he was involved in a single car accident in Climax-Township.
