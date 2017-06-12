Rapist who almost got away with it, going to prison Saturday, June 10

BATTLE CREEK The First Calhoun County rapist to be snagged by processing untested rape kits has been convicted and sentenced, 24-year-old David Hull was given 20 to 30 years in prison for sexual assaulting a 14-year-old girl who lived just a few doors down in a Battle Creek mobile home park in 2013. Hull was scheduled to go to trial this month on four counts of criminal sexual conduct, but instead agreed to plead guilty.

