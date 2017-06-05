Pedestrian struck and killed in Battle Creek
A 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while apparently standing on West Michigan Avenue early Saturday, June 10. Police said the man was wearing dark clothing in a dimly lit area when a vehicle struck him in Bedford Township about 1:50 a.m. The driver, a 40-year-old man, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The vehicle was going west on West Michigan Avenue.
