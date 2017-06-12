Murder conviction partially vacatedSaturday, June 10KALAMAZOO (WKZO...
A Battle Creek scam artist who was convicted of stabbing a Kalamazoo woman to death, has had the most serious charges against him either reduced or dismissed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. 35-year-old Christopher Oros was going door to door at the Clayborne Court Apartments, claiming he had locked his keys in his apartment, and was asking people for money to get to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|May 24
|tobeys arse
|93
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|May 24
|gocamel go
|8
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|May 23
|ted
|8
|Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ...
|May 23
|ted
|2
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|May '17
|guest
|8
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC