Murder conviction partially vacatedSaturday, June 10KALAMAZOO (WKZO)

A Battle Creek scam artist who was convicted of stabbing a Kalamazoo woman to death, has had the most serious charges against him either reduced or dismissed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. 35-year-old Christopher Oros was going door to door at the Clayborne Court Apartments, claiming he had locked his keys in his apartment, and was asking people for money to get to work.

