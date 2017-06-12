Mom turns to crowdfunding to pay daughter's college tuition
Lori Truex has been hitting the streets of Battle Creek, Michigan, while holding a sign that says, "Help Send a 4.0 Kid to College." The mom of three told ABC News that she started the campaign, "One Mom One Year," out of "frustration" and "desperation" to pay for her daughter's college education.
