There are on the SFGate story from Wednesday Jun 14, titled Michigan mom makes plea: Send my kid to college. In it, SFGate reports that:

Lori Truex stands on a Battle Creek, Mich., street corner at 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017, to collect money for her daughter's college education. She's seeking $24,152 in donations this summer.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.