Man admits producing child pornography shared on internet
A Battle Creek-area man faces at least 15 years in prison, and up to 30, for producing child pornography that was shared on the internet. Matthew Andaluz, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday, June 7, to sexual exploitation of a child before U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|May 24
|tobeys arse
|93
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|May 24
|gocamel go
|8
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|May 23
|ted
|8
|Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ...
|May 23
|ted
|2
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|May 13
|guest
|8
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC