Kzoo Co. authorities locate suspected IED maker
Authorities in Kalamazoo County have identified an individual they believe is responsible for making an improvised explosive device found at the public access to a lake near Climax. Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Pali Maytas told 24 Hour News 8 that search warrants were executed Thursday in a multi-jurisdictional operation which led to the builder of the device.
