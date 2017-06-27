Gulfport potter McCabe Coolidge conti...

Gulfport potter McCabe Coolidge continues to give back

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Next to a popup canopy under which colorfully glazed bowls, coffee cups, flowerpots and other pieces of clay pottery are scattered on tables, a gray-haired man sits hunched over a pottery wheel. The tanned knees sticking out of his shorts provide elbow rests for hands that are covered in clay, dry and a lighter color around his wrists but dark, thick and wet on the fingers he uses to draw the lump of clay up and out as the wheel spins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lorrie ives (May '16) Jun 23 donald 9
News Michigan mom makes plea: Send my kid to college Jun 23 donald 2
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) May '17 tobeys arse 93
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... May '17 gocamel go 8
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) May '17 ted 8
News Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ... May '17 ted 2
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC