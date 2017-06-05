'Ghost bike' memorial returns to fatal crash site a year later
Five "ghost bikes" have been returned to the site of last year's fatal bicycle crash in Kalamazoo to commemorate the five bicyclists who were killed. The bicycles, spray-painted white and placed at the site by local volunteers, were put in storage for the winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|May 24
|tobeys arse
|93
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|May 24
|gocamel go
|8
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|May 23
|ted
|8
|Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ...
|May 23
|ted
|2
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|May 13
|guest
|8
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC