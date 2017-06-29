Five children escape burning home
An early morning fire has caused considerable damage to a home at 161 Rittenhouse Avenue in Battle Creek, and might have been much worse if one of the sleeping occupants had not gotten up in time to discover the fire and get everyone out.
