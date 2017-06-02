Firekeepers Casino thief leads police on I-94 chase
Authorities say a poker player who grabbed cash and fled from a Michigan casino was arrested after a freeway chase that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph. The man was arrested Thursday night in Berrien County in southwestern Michigan following the theft earlier in the night at FireKeepers Casino near Battle Creek.
