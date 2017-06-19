Battle Creek suspect arrested for shooting man 3 times in leg
At 12:06 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, a 45-year-old Battle Creek man was shot three times in the right leg outside The Liberty Mart C-Store at 629 Capital Ave. SW. The suspect, described by police as a 5-foot-7-inch black man was seen leaving the scene in a white SUV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan mom makes plea: Send my kid to college
|Jun 16
|kay
|1
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|May 24
|tobeys arse
|93
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|May 24
|gocamel go
|8
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|May 23
|ted
|8
|Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ...
|May 23
|ted
|2
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|May '17
|guest
|8
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC