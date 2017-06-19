Battle Creek suspect arrested for sho...

Battle Creek suspect arrested for shooting man 3 times in leg

At 12:06 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, a 45-year-old Battle Creek man was shot three times in the right leg outside The Liberty Mart C-Store at 629 Capital Ave. SW. The suspect, described by police as a 5-foot-7-inch black man was seen leaving the scene in a white SUV.

