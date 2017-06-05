Battle Creek police looking for armed...

Battle Creek police looking for armed robbers

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: WHTC

Warrants are being sought charging a Battle Creek woman with home invasion and armed robbery after police say she and an accomplice with some distinctive features entered a home and robbed two people at gunpoint. Battle Creek Police say it happened at about 1:30 Sunday morning in the 200 block of Oak Lawn Drive.

