Battle Creek man pleads guilty to producing child porn
Matthew Andaluz, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge in a press release. Andaluz faces between 15 and 30 years in prison for the crime, and will have to register as a sexual offender.
