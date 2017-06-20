a Suspiciousa fire destroys playground near Battle Creek
It happened Monday night at B. Carol Hinton Park on North 27th Street near Frisbie Boulevard in Springfield. When emergency crews arrived, the playground was already engulfed in flames.
