Report: Bass poacher busted while on unicycle
According to a report on MLive.com, a Michigan man was apprehended late last month after a complaint left on a poaching hotline accused the man of keeping and selling bass out of season near Battle Creek, Mich. When DNR officials responded, they were able to track the man down as he was riding a unicycle in the bike lane.
