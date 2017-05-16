Police respond to shots fired, find f...

Police respond to shots fired, find firearms and drugs in residence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

After receiving a report about shots fired during an argument, Battle Creek Police were dispatched to the 200 Block of Lathrop Avenue in Battle Creek. Upon arrival police set up a perimeter around the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ... 3 hr Doc Ellis 1
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) 3 hr Doc Ellis 7
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) May 14 Iloathemorons 89
lorrie ives (May '16) May 13 guest 8
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb '17 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC