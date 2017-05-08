Olivia Newton-John forced to reschedule upcoming tour

'Concerts scheduled for May will be postponed': Olivia Newton-John, 68, forced to reschedule upcoming shows due to health woes The legendary actress, 68, made an official announcement via Facebook on Wednesday, a day before she was scheduled to perform in Battle Creek, Michigan. The post confirmed that her An Evening with Olivia Newton-John tour dates for May would be rescheduled due to ongoing struggles with sciatica.

