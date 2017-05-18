Murder trial could go to juryThursday, May 18BATTLE CREEK (WKZO...
BATTLE CREEK Testimony in the first degree murder trial of James Hatfield has concluded in Calhoun County Circuit Court and the case could go to the jury later today. Hatfield is charged with shooting and killing Kevin Pratcher outside a home on Cherry Street last October, during a drug deal.
