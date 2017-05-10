Murder charge filed against relative ...

Murder charge filed against relative of slain Battle Creek store owner

Monday May 8

A warrant has been issued for a man whose relative was shot to death in Battle Creek, court records show. Frank Zanetti, 63, was shot to death about 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Battle Creek Tile & Mosaic store he owned in Urbandale, police said.

