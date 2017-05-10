Libertyville man charged in Michigan homicide
A Libertyville man is being held without bond in Lake County Jail awaiting extradition to Michigan where he faces a first degree murder charge. Brian Zanetti, of the 600 block of West Park Avenue, Libertyville, was taken into custody May 6 in front of his residence on a warrant out of Battle Creek, Mich., according to a Wednesday night news release from Libertyville police.
