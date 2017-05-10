Kellogg's to lay off more than 200 Tw...

Kellogg's to lay off more than 200 Twin Cities workers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Star Tribune

The cuts are part of a larger national cost-cutting initiative that the maker of Raisin Bran announced in February, said Joe Lierz, Kellogg's director of labor relations. "This is directly related to that," he said by phone Monday, and "is one in a series" of layoff announcements nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Sun Iloathemorons 89
lorrie ives (May '16) Sat guest 8
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb '17 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Feb '17 wolfman 4
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb '17 trixie 7
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,049 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC