Kellogg Foundation is giving $51M to schools
Detroit a The W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced Friday it's giving $51 million to the public schools in its hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, a five-year infusion aimed at tackling low academic performance that has been linked to longstanding racial inequality and segregation. The grant from one of the nation's largest philanthropies named after the breakfast cereal maker ranks among the largest to a single, public K-12 school system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Apr 8
|Seriously
|86
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar '17
|farmer
|7
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb '17
|wolfman
|4
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC