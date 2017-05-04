Kellogg Foundation giving $51M to public schools in hometown
A student claps after the announcement of a $51 million grant at Battle Creek Central High School on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Battle Creek, Mich. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced Friday that it's giving $51 million over five years to the public schools in its hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, in the hopes of tackling low academic performance that has been linked to longstanding racial inequality and segregation.
