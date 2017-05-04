Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman will be tried in US in April 2018
Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman returns to a Brooklyn courtroom as his lawyers fight to relieve restrictive jail conditions. Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman returns to a Brooklyn courtroom as his lawyers fight to relieve restrictive jail conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Apr 8
|Seriously
|86
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar '17
|farmer
|7
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb '17
|wolfman
|4
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC