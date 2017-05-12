Illinois man charged in murder of Bat...

Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek businessman

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Brian Zanetti was officially charged in Calhoun County Friday with the murder of Frank Zanetti at Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic a week ago. The Zanettis are related, but it has not been revealed how.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Sun Iloathemorons 89
lorrie ives (May '16) May 13 guest 8
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb '17 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Feb '17 wolfman 4
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb '17 trixie 7
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC