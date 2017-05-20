Drunk driver facing charges after fle...

Drunk driver facing charges after fleeing police, crashing into building

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

SPRINGFIELD, Mich, - A 20-year-old Battle Creek man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk, leading police on a high-speed pursuit and eventually driving his car into a building. Calhoun County deputies say they were first called to the area of Dickman Road and Carl Avenue for reports of a car committing multiple traffic violations early Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ... May 19 Doc Ellis 1
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) May 19 Doc Ellis 7
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) May 14 Iloathemorons 89
lorrie ives (May '16) May 13 guest 8
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb '17 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC