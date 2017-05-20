Drunk driver facing charges after fleeing police, crashing into building
SPRINGFIELD, Mich, - A 20-year-old Battle Creek man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk, leading police on a high-speed pursuit and eventually driving his car into a building. Calhoun County deputies say they were first called to the area of Dickman Road and Carl Avenue for reports of a car committing multiple traffic violations early Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ...
|May 19
|Doc Ellis
|1
|red roof in room 62 (Nov '15)
|May 19
|Doc Ellis
|7
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Iloathemorons
|89
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|May 13
|guest
|8
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC