Battle Creek talks medical marijuana ordinance to allow dispensaries in city limits

BATTLE CREEK, Mich- The confusion over medical marijuana dispensaries finally got cleaned up in the state legislature after people in Michigan spent years trying to work within the vaguely written 'Act' passed by voters in 2008. On Tuesday, the Battle Creek City Commission held a workshop to talk about what would happen if they adopt an ordinance allowing the licensing for the sale of medical marijuana.

