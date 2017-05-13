Battle Creek police investigate attem...

Battle Creek police investigate attempted abduction

Saturday May 13 Read more: WOODTV.com

A family member called police around 8 p.m. after a man tried to lure the child, who was playing in the yard, into his car, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release. When the family member stepped out of the house, located in the 100 block of Harris Street, the driver quickly sped away, the release said.

