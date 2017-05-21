Armed suspect forces his way inside h...

Armed suspect forces his way inside home and demands drugs

Saturday May 20 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Police in Battle Creek are searching for a man they say forced his way into a home with a gun and demanded drugs from the victim. He is only being described as a white man possibly in his 20's wearing a mask and a University of Michigan baseball cap, dark boots, with blue jeans and a black sweater.

