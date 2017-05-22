Addicts are hurting pets to score the...

Addicts are hurting pets to score their pain pills, vets warn

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Drug addicts, in some extreme cases, have discovered a new opportunity to score their next fix: hurting their own pets to get the prescription pain pills. Tramadol, which is traditionally prescribed for pain relief and arthritis in pets, is increasingly being sought by drug addicts who've discovered the painkiller can intensify a high when used in conjunction with other drugs, doctors say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) 18 hr tobeys arse 93
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... 18 hr gocamel go 8
red roof in room 62 (Nov '15) Tue ted 8
News Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek ... Tue ted 2
lorrie ives (May '16) May 13 guest 8
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC