Addicts are hurting pets to score their pain pills, vets warn
Drug addicts, in some extreme cases, have discovered a new opportunity to score their next fix: hurting their own pets to get the prescription pain pills. Tramadol, which is traditionally prescribed for pain relief and arthritis in pets, is increasingly being sought by drug addicts who've discovered the painkiller can intensify a high when used in conjunction with other drugs, doctors say.
