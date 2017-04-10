U.S. Rep. Justin Amash to hold town hall in Pennfield Tuesday
The congressman representing Michigan's 3rd district will meet with constituents in Pennfield High School. Amash has held a series of the face-to-face forums in 2017, including two in Grand Rapids, one in Battle Creek, one in Hastings and one in Ionia.
