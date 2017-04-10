U.S. Rep. Justin Amash to hold town h...

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash to hold town hall in Pennfield Tuesday

The congressman representing Michigan's 3rd district will meet with constituents in Pennfield High School. Amash has held a series of the face-to-face forums in 2017, including two in Grand Rapids, one in Battle Creek, one in Hastings and one in Ionia.

