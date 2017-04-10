Reelina in the Years: The cereal aisl...

Reelina in the Years: The cereal aisle is not what it used to be Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Barnstable Patriot

Ask any Baby Boomers worth their Huckleberry Hound cereal bowls and Yogi Bear spoons and they'll probably be able to answer these questions with ease: If you were able to come up with Trix, Sugar Frosted Flakes and Crispy Critters as the answers to the above queries, then you likely shoveled down as many tons of sugar-sparkled cereals through the 1950s and '60s as I did. Trips to the supermarkets of my youth – namely, First National, Stop & Shop and A & P – each had special memories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barnstable Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Apr 8 Seriously 86
lorrie ives (May '16) Mar 25 farmer 7
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb '17 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Feb '17 wolfman 4
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb '17 trixie 7
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,565 • Total comments across all topics: 280,271,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC