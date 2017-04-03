Pro-lifers protest death of Battle Cr...

Pro-lifers protest death of Battle Creek woman

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

There were protestors outside Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo, which by itself, isn't unusual, but Friday one group was on a specific mission. Rob Karrer with the Citizens for Pro-life Society says the media and the Prosecutor seem to be ignoring the death of a Battle Creek woman who they contend died from complications following an abortion at the clinic in Kalamazoo last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Mar 25 farmer 85
lorrie ives (May '16) Mar 25 farmer 7
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb '17 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Feb '17 wolfman 4
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb '17 trixie 7
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC