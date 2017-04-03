Pro-lifers protest death of Battle Creek woman

There were protestors outside Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo, which by itself, isn't unusual, but Friday one group was on a specific mission. Rob Karrer with the Citizens for Pro-life Society says the media and the Prosecutor seem to be ignoring the death of a Battle Creek woman who they contend died from complications following an abortion at the clinic in Kalamazoo last summer.

