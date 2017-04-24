Police believe body found in Kzoo Riv...

Police believe body found in Kzoo River is missing man

Monday Apr 24 Read more: WOODTV.com

Police in Battle Creek believe a body recovered from the Kalamazoo River on Sunday is that of a missing Detroit man. Emergency crews were called to the area of Stringham Road and W. Jackson Street around 1 a.m. after a fisherman found the body , which was being held under tree roots close to the south riverbank.

