More than 10 years later: Search renewed for missing Battle Creek man

Saturday

Battle Creek Police are renewing their search for a missing 37-year-old man, last seen in the city in 2006. Lian Kulh Thawng originally is from Myanar , first moved to Guam, then arrived in the United States in 2001 or 2002.

