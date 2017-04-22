More than 10 years later: Search renewed for missing Battle Creek man
Battle Creek Police are renewing their search for a missing 37-year-old man, last seen in the city in 2006. Lian Kulh Thawng originally is from Myanar , first moved to Guam, then arrived in the United States in 2001 or 2002.
