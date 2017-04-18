Former Quincy teacher arrested on CSC...

Former Quincy teacher arrested on CSC charges Thursday, April 20

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

A Branch County District Court arraignment is scheduled to take place Thursday for a one time Quincy school employee who is facing six charges of criminal sexual conduct. Following a Branch County Sheriff's Department investigation which started last July, warrants were served at the Battle Creek home of Jason Farrell on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Battle Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10) Apr 8 Seriously 86
lorrie ives (May '16) Mar 25 farmer 7
Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 24
News Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace... Feb '17 WasteWater 7
News Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M... Feb '17 Faith 2
News Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ... Feb '17 wolfman 4
News Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09) Feb '17 trixie 7
See all Battle Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Battle Creek Forum Now

Battle Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Battle Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Battle Creek, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,666 • Total comments across all topics: 280,500,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC