Fiber and fluid are the keys to comfort
The man on the phone had a gravelly voice and stated in a very blunt manner that he had constipation. I listened as he tried to describe what he was not able to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Battle Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|innocent man serving life without parole for a ... (Mar '10)
|Apr 8
|Seriously
|86
|lorrie ives (May '16)
|Mar '17
|farmer
|7
|Battle Creek Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embrace...
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|7
|Michigan Lawmakers consider going after 'Pill M...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|2
|Sixth Circuit Court: Police Can Shoot Dogs For ...
|Feb '17
|wolfman
|4
|Gary Fields Comedy Club in downtown Battle Cree... (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|trixie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Battle Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC